In the first quarter of 2026, the Swiss economy recorded a lower current account surplus than in the same quarter of the previous year. This is mainly attributable to trade in goods, and in particular to trade in gold.

From January through March, the current account surplus amounted to 15.5 billion Swiss francs, as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced on Tuesday. In the first quarter of 2025, the surplus had been significantly higher at 26.7 billion Swiss francs. It should be noted, however, that the surplus in the same quarter of the previous year was relatively high, the SNB wrote.

Negative Balance in Gold Trade

In particular, the balance of trade in goods was lower than in the same quarter of the previous year. Gold trade, in particular, resulted in a deficit in the reporting quarter—following a surplus in the previous year. According to the SNB, the balance also declined in “traditional” goods trade.

Overall, the surplus in trade in goods and services fell to 23.3 billion Swiss francs from 33.4 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The other components of the current account showed comparatively little change compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

For example, the balance of trade in services was -2.9 billion Swiss francs, slightly less negative than the -4.6 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025. According to the SNB, the balances of primary and secondary income remained virtually unchanged.

Capital Account Up

In the capital account, which records all asset transactions received and paid, net inflows of 66 billion Swiss francs were recorded on the assets side in the first quarter. This was largely due to acquisitions of foreign companies by Swiss firms.

On the liabilities side, there was a net decrease of 37 billion Swiss francs. This was primarily due to foreign investors increasing their deposits with commercial banks and the National Bank.

The balance on the capital account thus amounted to 29 billion Swiss francs. At the same time, Switzerland’s net foreign assets increased by 18 billion Swiss francs compared to the previous quarter, reaching 974 billion Swiss francs.

The current account records all revenues and expenditures of an economy, including not only trade in goods but also trade in services (tourism, etc.), income from labor and capital, and current transfers. A high surplus is considered a sign of an economy’s strength.