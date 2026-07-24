U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing new tariffs to replace expiring tariffs with immediate effect. Nearly all major trading partners are affected, including Switzerland. The business community is protesting. An overview

Here's what it's all about U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing new tariffs to replace expiring tariffs with immediate effect—Switzerland is also affected.

Starting today, Friday, Swiss exporters must pay a base tariff of 12.5 percent on exports to the U.S.; EU companies are subject to a rate of 10 percent.

The U.S. government cites lax enforcement of bans on forced labor in the affected countries as the reason for the new tariffs.

Switzerland rejects the allegations of forced labor raised in the U.S. investigations.

The business federation Economiesuisse views the new tariffs as an additional burden on Swiss companies Summary created with

U.S. President Trump is sticking to his tariff policy: Shortly before a transitional provision for his global tariffs is set to expire, the U.S. government is imposing new import tariffs on dozens of trading partners. As expected, Switzerland is among them.

What are the new customs duties?

After a weeks-long investigation, the Trump administration has concluded that approximately 60 trading partners are allegedly failing to take adequate action against forced labor. Just as the statutory timeframe for Trump’s existing global tariffs is set to expire, his trade representative, Jamieson Greer, has therefore announced new import duties on goods from these trading partners: a tariff rate of 10 or 12.5 percent. This is strikingly close to the previous rate—the prior global tariffs stood at 10 percent. According to U.S. figures, the new tariffs affect 99.4 percent of all imports.

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Switzerland is now listed, among others, alongside the European Union, Taiwan, and Japan as a trading partner for which both rates are specified for imports of certain products into the U.S. According to the information provided, the U.S. also bases the tariff rate on whether trading partners effectively enforce bans on goods produced using forced labor. According to the U.S., Switzerland and other countries are not taking decisive enough action in this regard.

How is Switzerland responding?

Switzerland has taken note of the announced U.S. additional tariff of up to 12.5 percent on Swiss imports. As the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) stated in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA early Friday morning, Switzerland firmly rejects the allegations of forced labor raised in the context of the U.S. investigations.

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"The total tariff will be raised to at least 12.5 percent, but existing most-favored-nation tariffs will be taken into account. This puts Switzerland on par with Japan and South Korea, but in a worse position than the EU and Taiwan, which have a total tariff of 10 percent,” the WBF told Keystone-SDA.

How does Switzerland compare?

Switzerland is among the countries now subject to an additional tariff of 12.5 percent. Greer clarifies that, in the case of Switzerland, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the “most-favored-nation” tariff is deducted. This means that Switzerland has to pay exactly 12.5 percent—not an additional 12.5 percent,“Neue Zürcher Zeitung” explained. For goods on which a tariff of more than 12.5 percent has already been levied, the tariff rate will remain unchanged.

Compared to most of the other countries examined, Switzerland is in a better position because an additional tariff of 12.5 percent is added to the most-favored-nation tariff; however, certain countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom are subject to an additional tariff of only 10 percent, the WBF added. In addition, exceptions apply to certain Swiss products. Switzerland continues to seek a legally binding agreement with the United States.

Do new tariffs create competitive disadvantages?

The business federation Economiesuisse views the new tariffs on Switzerland as an additional burden on Swiss companies. “From Economiesuisse’s perspective, this decision is neither understandable nor justified,” the association announced early Friday morning. The new tariff rate creates competitive disadvantages compared to countries with lower tariff rates, including the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom.

Economiesuisse also rejected the accusation that Switzerland is not doing enough to combat the import of goods produced through forced labor. “There is no evidence that Swiss supply chains are being used to smuggle goods produced through forced labor into the U.S. market. Forced labor is already prohibited in Switzerland under constitutional, civil, and criminal law,” the association explained. Furthermore, Switzerland has ratified the relevant ILO conventions and implemented the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Will there still be uncertainty for businesses?

With today’s announcement, the U.S. is currently adhering to the memorandum of understanding agreed upon with Switzerland last November. This sets a cap of 15 percent on most U.S. import tariffs on goods from Switzerland. For its part, Switzerland has already implemented key elements of the memorandum, according to Economiesuisse. At the same time, the new tariff rate increases the costs for Swiss exports without eliminating the existing uncertainty. This makes it all the more important that the ongoing U.S. investigation into alleged overcapacity in industrial production does not result in any additional tariff burdens.

The umbrella business organization is now calling for talks with the U.S. to continue so that the competitive disadvantage compared to the EU and other countries can be eliminated and further trade-related uncertainties can be prevented.

When does it start, and which products are affected?

The tariffs have been in effect since Friday morning (July 24, 2026) at 6:01 a.m. Swiss time (midnight U.S. Eastern Time). According to the U.S., exemptions include, among other things, products that are already subject to certain other tariffs, such as steel and aluminum. Oil and gas are also not affected, a high-ranking U.S. official told the German Press Agency. Further exemptions apply to goods that had already been loaded onto a ship.

From the U.S. president’s perspective, the new tariffs come just in time to offset the elimination of global tariffs, for which he would no longer have had a legal basis. The U.S. government was able to impose these tariffs for a maximum of 150 days—which would have ended on Friday.

Since February 24, the U.S. had been imposing a 10 percent tariff on most imports from abroad. Trump had announced these tariffs in the blink of an eye after the Supreme Court had struck down large portions of his previous tariffs.

What is the legal basis?

The new tariffs are based on the same Trade Act of 1974, which the government had already invoked for its temporary global tariffs. Instead of Section 122, Trump is now relying on Section 301, which grants the government the authority to take action in response to trade practices that are demonstrably “unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory.” Unlike some of Trump’s previous attempts to impose tariffs, this legal tool is not new in the United States.

This is contingent on the government having previously conducted investigations, solicited comments, and held hearings. According to the Trade Representative, “more than 1,600 written comments on the proposed countermeasure were received, reviewed, and analyzed,” the statement said. In addition, more than 100 witnesses testified and answered questions at public hearings.

How do experts view Trump's tariff policy?

Experts and economists are critical of Trump's approach. “The Trump administration’s unprecedented and chaotic tariff policy (...) has inflicted serious damage on the U.S. economy,” according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress think tank. The reason for this, according to the analysis, was the scope of the tariffs and “their often impulsive implementation.” For example, Trump frequently announced new tariffs without prior notice and with only a few days’ advance warning.

"They led neither to new trade agreements nor to better market access for American exporters," explained Ryan Mulholland of the Center for American Progress. He pointed out that the U.S. trade deficit stood at $77.6 billion in May—41 percent higher than at the time the tariffs were announced.

Experts believe that Trump’s fellow Americans, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this: The nonpartisan think tank Tax Foundation estimates that U.S. households will face an average additional burden of $700 this year due to the tariffs—the Tax Policy Center puts the burden at as much as $960.

And what about EU exports to the U.S.?

Most imports from the EU are actually still subject to a tariff of up to 15 percent. This stems from the bilateral trade agreement between the EU and the U.S., also known as the “Turnberry Deal.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had agreed to this in order to avert a looming trade war.

Brussels made further concessions, such as the elimination of EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods. In light of Trump’s impulsive policies, the EU has also put a safety net in place: If the U.S. fails to fully implement its commitments or if agreements are suspended again, the EU’s concessions can also be suspended.

What is the current status of EU exports?

According to sources in Brussels, Washington has so far adhered to the agreement, at least in most cases. An EU official said that approximately 93 percent of EU exports to the United States were subject to tariffs of no more than 15 percent. For the remaining products, however, the rate is higher: this applies, for example, to cheese, which is effectively subject to a tariff of just under 25 percent.

According to the EU official, exports to the U.S. have not been particularly affected. “You don’t really see the effects of the tariffs imposed by the U.S.,” he said. While there have been “considerable fluctuations,” there have been no significant impacts, with the exception of certain sectors such as the automotive industry.