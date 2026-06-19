Switzerland is responding to the heightened security threat in Northeast Europe in light of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. A new defense attaché in the Polish capital, Warsaw, is expected to ensure earlier risk detection starting in mid-2027.

The new Swiss defense attaché in Warsaw is tasked with improving and accelerating the flow of information from security-relevant countries in the region. (Pictured: Downtown Warsaw, file photo)

By stationing a defense attaché in Warsaw, Switzerland will be able to “assess the threat situation in Northeast Europe better and earlier,” the federal government announced on Friday. The new position in Warsaw is intended to improve and accelerate the flow of information from security-relevant countries in the region. The “military-diplomatic intelligence capability” on the ground is to be expanded, according to the statement.

Improved situation analysis will make it possible to identify potential risks to Switzerland at an early stage and assess them thoroughly. In addition, international cooperation between the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS) and the Swiss Armed Forces will be strengthened.

Northeastern Europe in particular—including Poland and the Baltic states—is considered a critical region given the deteriorating security situation. The countries of Northeast Europe, in particular, find themselves exposed to hybrid threats from Russia or Belarus, which arise from a combination of military, economic, intelligence, and propaganda measures. There have been repeated incidents in the recent past, such as those involving drones.

According to the Federal Council, additional secondary accreditations in the region are also possible from Warsaw. The resources required for the new post will be covered within the DDPS, according to the Federal Council.

Switzerland currently has a total of twenty defense attachés with 52 secondary accreditations. According to the Federal Council, there is not yet a comprehensive presence in Northeast Europe. Poland and Estonia have so far been served by the missions in Germany and Stockholm.

Of the twenty Swiss defense attachés, ten are currently stationed in Europe, one in Washington, four in the Middle East and Africa, and five in the Asia-Pacific region.