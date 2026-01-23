The European Port Alliance aims to combat organized crime and drug trafficking and to strengthen security in ports. Switzerland is now also a member of the alliance.

The Port Alliance is a public-private partnership designed to support port authorities and shipping companies in protecting logistics, information systems, personnel, and operations at ports, according to European Commission documents. It is intended to strengthen cooperation between port operators and authorities in the fight against crime.

A total of 28 countries are members of the alliance, the European Commission announced on Thursday. In addition to the 26 EU member states, Norway and Switzerland are also members. More than 50 sea and river ports, as well as industry associations, the European Commission, European agencies such as Europol and the EU Drugs Agency, and the Council of the EU are also part of the alliance.

Inland Ports in the Crosshairs of Criminals

A ministerial-level meeting of the Port Alliance will take place in Dublin on Thursday. It will be chaired by the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Magnus Brunner of Austria, and the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The European Commission stated that the meeting will focus on strengthening measures against drug trafficking and organized crime in ports and in maritime logistics. Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting not only major seaports but also smaller ports and inland transportation hubs.

In early April, Federal Councilor Beat Jans met with Belgian authorities at the Port of Antwerp to learn more about the alliance. He listed three reasons why he believed Switzerland’s participation would be a viable option: First, it would strengthen the exchange of information; second, participating members could share best practices; and third, uniform standards would be introduced that would also apply to private actors.