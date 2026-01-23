Federal Councilor Beat Jans wants to cooperate more closely with European countries in the fight against organized crime. On Thursday, he attended a related EU ministerial meeting in Dublin.

Federal Councilor Beat Jans (third row, third from the left) met with the ministers responsible for internal security from EU member states in Dublin on Thursday.

In Ireland, the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (EJPD) announced Switzerland’s participation in the European Ports Alliance, the EJPD stated in a press release on Friday. The alliance’s primary goal is international cooperation in combating drug trafficking by internationally organized criminal networks.

Another topic of discussion was the exchange of data between police forces in the EU and third countries. In the future, Switzerland is to be granted direct access to Europol’s databases, according to the report. This would enable Switzerland to combat cross-border crime more quickly and effectively. Europol is the EU agency for cooperation in the field of law enforcement.