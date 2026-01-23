The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has partially upheld the complaint filed by two vegans. They alleged that, while in detention or during a stay in a psychiatric facility, they were not provided with meals consistent with their ethical convictions.

A pair of siblings who follow a vegan lifestyle criticized in court that they had not received adequate meals in state-run facilities. (Featured image)

In a ruling published on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights found that Switzerland had violated the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, as well as the right to an effective remedy.

The complainants are two brothers. One of them was detained in a Geneva prison for about eleven months starting in November 2018. The other spent two months in 2021 in the psychiatric ward of the University Hospital of Vaud.

As advocates of anti-speciesism—and thus of the belief that humans and all other living beings are equal—both requested vegan meals. In both cases, however, mistakes were made, and they did not always receive vegan meals.