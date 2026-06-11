Just days before the start of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, thousands of army personnel, police officers, and customs agents are being deployed at Geneva Airport and at border crossings. Tensions are rising, as U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

Switzerland has not been officially invited to the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France. However, it is committed to ensuring the summit’s security, particularly at Geneva Airport.

The G7 summit is being organized by France and will take place from June 15 to 17 in Évian-les-Bains. Delegations from the world’s largest economic powers are expected to land at Geneva Airport. Swiss President Guy Parmelin will welcome the heads of state and government of the participating countries in Geneva.

Switzerland will ensure security during the delegations’ arrival by land and air. Unlike the 2003 G8 summit, all of these delegations will be accommodated in France, which will limit the summit’s impact on Switzerland, said Alain Gaschen, the Federal Council’s representative for the G7 summit, speaking to the media in Geneva on Thursday.

Nevertheless, traffic along the lakefront will be disrupted, particularly due to increased border controls starting Friday. Operational cooperation with France is proceeding very well, though no agreement on cost-sharing has been reached yet, Gaschen added.

Following a decision by the Federal Council and Parliament, the Swiss Armed Forces will support the cantons of Geneva, Vaud, and Valais with approximately 4,000 soldiers on assistance duty. The aim of this subsidiary deployment is to relieve the burden on civilian security agencies and provide the cantonal authorities with additional capacity.

Geneva Airport is the “gateway” and “Switzerland’s calling card” for the G7 summit, Gaschen emphasized. Switzerland and France share the same goal: the safe and successful conduct of the summit. Ambassador Gaschen emphasized the importance of this platform for dialogue in a world marked by increasing tensions and conflicts. Switzerland’s commitment also underscores Geneva’s role as an open and accessible multilateral platform for dialogue.