Switzerland welcomes the “constructive progress” between the U.S. and Iran announced Monday morning at Bürgenstock. It hails the establishment of a high-level committee to continue the negotiations as a “positive step.”

Swiss representatives expressed satisfaction that “constructive progress” had been made between the U.S. and Iran during the talks at Bürgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden.

Switzerland intends to continue supporting this process, said Nicolas Bideau, spokesperson for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to Keystone-SDA. “Our goal is for our diplomacy to continue contributing to de-escalation, stability, and peace.”

Switzerland welcomed the roadmap for continuing talks over a 60-day period, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed in advance by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. This creates “the conditions for the immediate resumption of new talks,” Bideau said.

Switzerland has supported the talks between Washington and Tehran, as well as the two mediators from Qatar and Pakistan. Up to 2,000 members of the armed forces and the police are securing the Bürgenstock.