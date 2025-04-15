According to forecasts, Switzerland's resident population is set to grow to around 10.5 million by 2055. sda

According to forecasts, the resident population in Switzerland is expected to grow to 10.5 million people by 2055. This will primarily be due to migration. However, the extent of growth will depend on socio-economic and political developments.

According to the Federal Statistical Office's (FSO) scenarios for 2025 to 2055 published on Tuesday, the population around the cities of Zurich and Geneva is likely to increase the most. After 9 million in 2024, the permanent resident population is expected to rise to 10 million by 2040 and to 10.5 million by 2055.

According to the FSO, this corresponds to annual growth of 0.5 percent. From 2035, this increase will be due exclusively to migration. The birth surplus will be negative, meaning that more people will die than are born.

In addition to this reference scenario, the federal statisticians calculated a high forecast of 11.7 million inhabitants in 2055 and a low forecast of 9.3 million.