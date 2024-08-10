Gotthard traffic ticker10 kilometers of traffic jam northbound, 2 kilometers southbound
Philipp Dahm
10.8.2024
Traffic jams on the Gotthard due to vacation traffic: Here we keep you up to date on the current situation.
On August 10 and 11, there will be waiting times at the Gotthard tunnel due to vacation traffic.
The traffic reports are constantly updated here.
The traffic jam history shows you how the situation is developing.
School starts on Monday in the cantons of Aarau, Appenzell-Inner- and Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt and -Land, the German-speaking part of Bern, Glarus, Graubünden, Obwalden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn and Thurgau.