Gotthard traffic ticker 10 kilometers of traffic jam northbound, 2 kilometers southbound

Philipp Dahm

10.8.2024

Traffic jams are a common sight on the Gotthard, especially during the vacation season.
KEYSTONE

Traffic jams on the Gotthard due to vacation traffic: Here we keep you up to date on the current situation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On August 10 and 11, there will be waiting times at the Gotthard tunnel due to vacation traffic.
  • The traffic reports are constantly updated here.
  • The traffic jam history shows you how the situation is developing.
  • School starts on Monday in the cantons of Aarau, Appenzell-Inner- and Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt and -Land, the German-speaking part of Bern, Glarus, Graubünden, Obwalden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn and Thurgau.
  • 15.17 hrs

    Still 2 kilometers of traffic jam southbound

    The traffic jam heading south is only 2 kilometers long. The waiting time is 20 minutes.

  • 2 p.m.

    10-kilometer mark northbound reached

  • 1.48 p.m.

    Still 9 kilometers northbound

    The traffic jam at the Gotthard south portal remains at 9 kilometers. The waiting time is 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • 1.11 p.m.

    Still 3 kilometers of traffic jam heading south

    The traffic jam heading south is only 3 kilometers long. The waiting time is 30 minutes.

  • 12.56 p.m.

    Only 5 kilometers of traffic jam southbound

    The traffic jam southbound has shrunk to 5 kilometers. The waiting time is 50 minutes.

  • 11.22 a.m.

    9 kilometers of traffic jam southbound

    The traffic jam is now 9 kilometers long. The waiting time is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

  • 10.51 a.m.

    Now 8 kilometers of traffic jam heading south

    The traffic jam in front of the Nordprtal is swelling to 8 kilometers. The waiting time is 1 hour and 19 minutes.

  • 10.35 a.m.

    6 kilometers of traffic jam heading south

    The traffic jam in front of the Nordprtal is growing fast: it is now 6 kilometers. The waiting time is one hour.

  • 10.10 a.m.

    4 kilometers of traffic jam heading south

  • 10.09 a.m.

    9 kilometers of traffic jam heading north

    At the Gotthard south portal there are now already 9 kilometers of traffic jam. The waiting time is 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • 9.50 a.m.

    Technical problems: southbound tunnel closed

  • 9.30 a.m.

    8 kilometers of traffic jam heading north

    There is an 8-kilometer traffic jam at the Gotthard south portal. The waiting time is 1 hour and 19 minutes.

