The media are once again positioning themselves more visibly in the referendum campaign on the SVP 10 million initiative - with editorials, manifestos and journalistic support.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss media are increasingly taking an open stance on the SVP's 10 million initiative - from clear rejection to clear support.

Critics warn of the consequences for the free movement of persons, the economy and stronger state control of immigration. At the same time, individual media outlets are actively using the debate to mobilize political support.

Media researchers see this as a trend: opinion is once again increasingly becoming part of branding, community building and business models. Show more

The media have been involved in the debate surrounding the SVP's 10 million initiative for several days now - sometimes with clear criticism, sometimes with clear proximity to the Yes camp. Most recently, the "Tages-Anzeiger" published an editorial on the proposal.

In it, editor-in-chief Raphaela Birrer initially agrees with the SVP on one point. The high level of immigration has consequences: for the housing market, for infrastructure and for social cohesion. Since the introduction of the free movement of persons in 2002, Switzerland's population has grown by around 1.7 million people.

However, Birrer is not convinced by the SVP's solution. A population cap at 10 million inhabitants sounds simple, but in her view it falls short. The initiative is less a sustainability proposal than a new edition of well-known SVP demands: a tougher asylum policy and ultimately the termination of the free movement of persons with the EU.

The editorial is also controversial for another reason. In the past, the "Tages-Anzeiger" has not always been consistent when commenting on votes. Editor-in-chief Birrer exercised her right of veto on the SRG initiative or the 13th AHV pension, for example, and demanded a pro-contra confrontation. Now, however, the paper is visibly positioning itself.

NZZ warns of distribution battles

The "Tages-Anzeiger" is not alone in this. Fabian Schäfer, head of the liberal "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", also rejects the initiative. At the same time, he criticizes the No camp. Their slogan of the "chaos initiative" is too shrill and threatens to cover up the actual arguments against the proposal.

Schäfer sees the problem above all in the long term. A fixed population cap in the constitution would permanently force the state to control immigration. In his view, the result would be a "monster of administration": authorities would have to decide which industry and which region would receive how many foreign workers in future.

This is exactly where the major conflicts would begin. How many skilled workers would hospitals, retirement homes or industrial companies still be allowed to recruit? For Schäfer, the fact that even SVP President Marcel Dettling has already brought exceptions for agriculture or tourism into play shows how difficult it would be to implement the initiative.

In mid-May, the "Wochenzeitung" advertised the initiative on its front page. blue News

The left-wing "Wochenzeitung" took an even more offensive stance. At the beginning of May, WOZ published a "Manifesto against SVP Switzerland" and explicitly called for mobilization. In it, the proposal is described as a "destructive initiative". It warns of isolation, restrictions on the free movement of persons and a return to conditions similar to the former seasonal worker statute.

According to WOZ, the manifesto has also received prominent support, with signatories including footballer Lia Wälti, writer Martin Suter and the band Züri West.

Right-wing media looking for contradiction

On the other side are media that are much closer to the Yes camp. The "Weltwoche" under former SVP National Councillor Roger Köppel regularly publishes articles that question the arguments of opponents. The "Nebelspalter" takes a similar stance, highlighting contradictions in the No camp in several online articles and supporting the bill in its journalism - while showing advertising clips from the Yes camp.

Markus Somm is particularly conspicuous. The editor-in-chief of "Nebelspalter" expressly argues not as an SVP man, but as an FDP member. He criticizes, for example, that the free movement of persons has brought less economic benefits than is often claimed. He also explains the housing crisis in Zurich more in terms of immigration than too little construction activity.

The "Nebelspalter" reported several times in a decidedly positive light on the initiative. blue News

Media scientist Vinzenz Wyss is not surprised that the media are once again taking a more visible stance in referendum campaigns. He told blue News that political commentaries are "journalistic offers of interpretation and orientation" - in other words, more than mere private opinions. Editorials certainly have the task of making an attitude recognizable.

At the same time, Wyss sees a change in the media system. Many traditional newspapers have freed themselves from former party ties and now see themselves more as a forum for a politically mixed audience. Clear voting slogans have therefore become rarer.

Wyss warns against blurred boundaries

But there is also a counter-movement. Opinion is once again becoming more of a brand, a way to bind a community - and in some cases a business model. According to Wyss, things get tricky where the line between journalistic classification, political campaigning and economic interests becomes blurred.

This is particularly evident on platforms such as YouTube or Tiktok. Political influencers often rely on exaggeration, reach and camp thinking. Balance is not always the focus, and sometimes false information is circulated to mobilize one's own political camp. Recently, for example, claims such as: Asylum seekers would receive a "free GA", the majority of all judges are left-wing or the SVP initiative would lead to deportation.

Wyss therefore warns against blurred boundaries: "This becomes tricky when the line between journalistic classification, political campaigning and paid advertising becomes blurred for the audience." Traditional media would be well advised to make a clear distinction.

In accordance with its journalistic guidelines, blue News does not publish any comments on votes and maintains a critical distance from the authorities and political decision-makers in the interests of its own integrity

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

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