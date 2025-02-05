This is what the new Federal Council jet looks like: A Global 7500.

The new Federal Council jet Global 7500 is a technical masterpiece - and a problem case. The luxury aircraft does not fit into the existing hangars in Bern-Belp. Now the federal government has to spend millions on retrofitting and temporarily look for a new location. The costs continue to rise.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Federal Council jet Global 7500 is larger than its predecessors and does not fit into the federal hangars in Bern-Belp.

The jet will have to be stationed in Payerne for at least two years - and rental costs will also be incurred there.

In addition to the 103 million for the jet, there are additional costs in the millions for a new hangar. Show more

The new Federal Council jet, a Global 7500 from Bombardier, is causing unexpected problems. Although the aircraft boasts state-of-the-art technology, a long range and luxury equipment, it does not fit into the existing federal hangars at Bern-Belp Airport. The consequence: an expensive interim solution and a multi-million euro project for a new hangar.

With a length of almost 34 meters and a wingspan of almost 32 meters, the Global 7500 is the largest business jet in the world. The aircraft can carry 19 passengers, reach speeds of up to 982 km/h and cover distances of up to 14,000 kilometers - enough to fly all the way to Australia without a stopover.

But these impressive dimensions have a downside, as the newspaper "Blick" now reports. The new jet is too big for the existing hangars in Bern-Belp. The federal government therefore has to look for an alternative - and this will cost the taxpayer dearly.

Bern Airport steps in

Flughafen Bern AG offers a solution: A new hangar is to be built. The project has been planned for years, emphasizes airport CEO Urs Ryf. "We initiated the construction four years ago, independently of the new Federal Council jet," he says. But only now, with the federal government as a permanent tenant, is it becoming concrete.

However, it will be at least two years before the new hangar is ready. In the meantime, the jet will have to be stationed in Payerne. Additional rental costs will also be incurred there because the hangars at the military airfield are also too small.

The way in which the CHF 103 million for the purchase of the jet was financed is also controversial. Due to the tight financial situation, the Federal Council had to get creative: The amount was pushed into the 2023 budget at the last moment. "Due to the tight budget situation in 2024 and 2025, the purchase price is to be paid in full in the 2023 financial year," it said in the Federal Council's proposal.