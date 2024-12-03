The Bombardier Global 7500 costs 103 million francs. Archiv

The Federal Council is being criticized. The reason: In December, it will receive a jet worth 103 million francs. This is despite the fact that Switzerland is supposed to be saving money.

The new Federal Council jet cost 103 million francs. It is due to be delivered in December.

Politicians on the left and right are criticizing this purchase.

The reason: Switzerland needs to save money. This is also the focus of the current winter session. Show more

In December, the Federal Council will receive a jet worth 103 million francs. However, the Bombardier Global 7500 is meeting with a great deal of resentment in Bern.

Politicians on the left and right are criticizing the price. Because Switzerland actually wants to save money. This is also the focus of the current winter sessions. Both councils have to decide on the budget for the coming year. The distribution will probably be particularly tough this year, as money is tight.

"Horrendously expensive purchase"

SVP National Councillor Jean-Luc Addor has criticized the "horrendously expensive" purchase and the useless missile defence system, as "Le Matin Dimanche" writes. The government of a neutral country is not a preferred target, according to Addor. Furthermore, he does not believe in the argument that the aircraft could be used to rescue stranded Swiss citizens from conflict zones.

SP Council of States member Baptiste Hurni also describes the purchase as a "catastrophic" signal at a time when the Federal Council is planning cuts in many areas.

Jet is also known as the "palace of the skies"

The Bombardier model is one of the largest business jets in the world. Within the Federal Administration, it is known as the "Palace of the Skies".

The Federal Council still has access to its Falcon 900EX, which it bought second-hand from Prince Albert of Monaco in 2012 - for 35 million francs. The government's transport fleet also has two smaller twin-engine aircraft and a Bombardier Challenger 604. A Pilatus PC-24 was sold in October 2022.