In the first half of 2024, 460,500 visitors came to the Jungfraujoch. (archive picture) sda

This is probably not how visitors to the Jungfraujoch imagined their trip. They are stranded on the mountain for several hours with hundreds of others.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A technical fault paralyzed the Jungfrau Railway on Thursday and led to long waiting times for around 1000 tourists.

The fault was caused by loose stones in the tunnel, which necessitated safety checks and the return transportation of the trains to the Eiger Glacier.

The Jungfrau Railway provided those waiting with water, tea and coffee and offered those affected a refund or a new journey the next day. Show more

The trip to the Jungfraujoch is a must for many tourists. But on Thursday, a technical fault led to hours of waiting for visitors, as the Blick writes. Heidi Geser (80) and her husband from Lucerne were among those affected: "We got the tickets as a Christmas present from a friend," Geser told Blick. After lunch and a walk, they wanted to take the train - but everything came to a standstill at 1 pm. "Nothing works anymore," says Geser.

While she waited on the floor with hundreds of others, there was a lack of information. "They were handing out chocolate and apologizing," reports Geser. There was only seating in the restaurant, and a nice tourist offered her husband his seat on the stairs. Geser describes the atmosphere: "Everyone around is swearing." Nevertheless, she tries to remain optimistic: "At least the weather is good. Steel blue skies and a wonderful view."

When asked by Blick, Kathrin Nägeli, Head of Corporate Communications at Jungfrau Railway, explained that the cause was loose stones in the Jungfrau Railway tunnel, which caused a technical fault. "The trains were able to return to the Eiger Glacier," says Nägeli. Safety checks were carried out on site to clear the route.

Nägeli assures us that all 1,000 people will be brought safely down to the valley by the end of operations. From 2 p.m., guests were offered free water, tea and coffee, and the restaurants remained open. For tourists who were unable to make their journey due to the disruption, the Jungfrau Railway is offering refunds or the opportunity to make up the journey on Friday - when the train is scheduled to run regularly again.