  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Start of the vacations 11 kilometer traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal

SDA

12.4.2025 - 12:51

Cars jammed up in front of the Gotthard on Saturday morning. (archive picture)
Cars jammed up in front of the Gotthard on Saturday morning. (archive picture)
Keystone

Because the vacations have begun in some cantons, there is once again a traffic jam at the Gotthard tunnel.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2025, 12:51

12.04.2025, 12:56

In the morning, a traffic jam 14 kilometers long formed in front of the Gotthard north portal. By midday, the length of the traffic jam had dropped back to 11 kilometers.

The time lost was still 1 hour and 50 minutes, as the TCS reported on X. The reason for the traffic congestion between Erstfeld UR and Göschenen UR was the start of the vacation season in many cantons, according to the traffic information service Viasuisse in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In general, a higher volume of traffic is expected over the next few days, especially at weekends and at Easter. On its website, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel.

The TCS also reported a traffic jam of 2 kilometers before the Gotthard south portal between Quinto TI and the rest area in Airolo TI. The time lost was 20 minutes.

More from the department

"Mistake made"Debt collection company ScoreControl poorly protected customer data

Engine damaged?. Problems on take-off - new Federal Council jet grounded

Engine damaged?Problems on take-off - new Federal Council jet grounded

Grindelwald BE. 54-year-old skier dies in an accident

Grindelwald BE54-year-old skier dies in an accident