Cars jammed up in front of the Gotthard on Saturday morning. (archive picture) Keystone

Because the vacations have begun in some cantons, there is once again a traffic jam at the Gotthard tunnel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the morning, a traffic jam 14 kilometers long formed in front of the Gotthard north portal. By midday, the length of the traffic jam had dropped back to 11 kilometers.

The time lost was still 1 hour and 50 minutes, as the TCS reported on X. The reason for the traffic congestion between Erstfeld UR and Göschenen UR was the start of the vacation season in many cantons, according to the traffic information service Viasuisse in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In general, a higher volume of traffic is expected over the next few days, especially at weekends and at Easter. On its website, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel.

The TCS also reported a traffic jam of 2 kilometers before the Gotthard south portal between Quinto TI and the rest area in Airolo TI. The time lost was 20 minutes.