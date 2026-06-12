Thomas Süssli wanted to determine who had passed the information on to SRF. sda

The DDPS spent 117,000 francs searching for an informant—with no results.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The investigation into the military leak was unsuccessful and cost 117,000 francs, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

No one could be held responsible due to the large number of potential informants.

Greater transparency might have prevented the leak. Show more

The Department of Defense’s (VBS) attempt to investigate a leak regarding army finances has yielded no results, despite costs of 117,000 francs. This is revealed in a 40-page report by the law firm Kellerhals Carrard, which is in the possession of the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

The investigation was triggered by a 2024 report by Radio SRF on a “financial hole” in the army amounting to billions of francs. The report garnered widespread attention. The then-Chief of the Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, subsequently sought to determine who had leaked internal information.

However, the law firm commissioned for the investigation was unable to identify the person responsible. According to the report, a total of 66 people had access to the presentation in question; 15 of them were interviewed, some of them selected at random.

The law firm later concluded that “the circle of people” who might have seen the presentation “cannot be reconstructed and is effectively unmanageable.”

Investigations with little chance of success

It was already foreseeable in advance that such investigations are rarely successful. Between 2020 and mid-2024, the Office of the Attorney General conducted around 90 proceedings for breaches of official secrecy, with no known success. Often, the circle of those in the know is too large to narrow down meaningfully.

In this specific case, investigators also refrained from taking further measures such as seizing laptops—for reasons of proportionality, as the newspaper further reports.

This is another reason why the costs remained below the originally set ceiling of 150,000 francs. Ironically, the presentation in question was not even classified as confidential.

Criticism of the Approach and Communication

Why the DDPS nevertheless commissioned a costly investigation with no clear prospects of success remains unclear. An army spokesperson told the newspaper that this had been decided by the individuals in charge at the time.

This apparently refers primarily to the former army chief, who is named as the client in the report, as the “Tages-Anzeiger” writes.

The report also draws a self-critical conclusion: earlier and more transparent communication might have defused public interest. This raises the question of whether the DDPS could have spared itself the costly investigation.