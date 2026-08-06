According to a new study, people who retire in ten years can expect to have significantly less money than previous generations. The expected old-age pension has fallen by an average of 16 percent since 2002. At the same time, confidence in the AHV is waning.

People who retire in ten years will receive, on average, 16 percent less in pension benefits than those who retired in 2002.

Here's what it's all about: According to the VZ Retirement Barometer 2026, expected retirement pensions have fallen by 16 percent, or 12,260 francs, since 2002.

The main reason is the significantly smaller portion of the pension provided by the pension fund.

People in Switzerland tend to rely more on private retirement savings: Confidence in the AHV has continued to decline, while confidence in pension funds has risen slightly. Summary created with

In Switzerland, pensions are declining and are often no longer sufficient to maintain people’s previous standard of living. According to a study, this is due to a sharp decline in benefits from the second pillar, while the AHV pension is increasing.

According to the VZ Retirement Barometer 2026, published on Thursday, expected retirement pensions have fallen by 16 percent, or 12,260 francs, since 2002. The portion of the pension funded by pension fund benefits has fallen significantly more sharply.

The calculation example from the VZ study shows that a 55-year-old today with an annual income of 120,000 francs can still expect an annual pension of 62,660 francs upon retirement at age 65. In 2002, that figure was significantly higher at 74,920 francs.

According to the study, pensions in Switzerland are often no longer sufficient to ensure adequate financial security in retirement. Today, someone who earns 100,000 francs a year receives about 51 percent of their final salary as a pension after retirement. In 2002, that figure was over 62 percent.

Confidence in the AHV Is Declining

The study paints a mixed picture when it comes to trust: Although the index has improved slightly overall compared to last year’s survey, trust in the AHV has declined.

Currently, only about a quarter of those surveyed believe that AHV pensions will be secure in twenty years. Confidence in the pension fund has improved slightly over the past year. However, even there, only 30 percent believe that benefits will be secure in twenty years.