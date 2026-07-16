Twelve bans from the premises in four weeks and repeated police interventions have been a recurring issue at the Moos Swimming Pool in Balsthal. Now the municipality plans to take countermeasures by implementing stricter rules and possibly charging higher fees for out-of-town guests.

"There's no sugarcoating it" 12 Bans in 4 Weeks – Badi Fights Against Problematic Visitors from Out of Town

Here's what it's all about At the Moos Swimming Pool in Balsthal, conflicts, police interventions, and bans from the premises are on the rise.

On particularly busy days, security personnel even had to be called in.

The municipality sees the problems primarily with out-of-town swimmers. As a result, higher admission prices for out-of-towners and giving priority to locals are being discussed.

The municipal council is now considering further measures. Stricter rules could be introduced as early as next season. Summary created with

There are constant altercations. The police are practically regulars there. Incidents are on the rise at the Moos Swimming Pool in Balsthal.

Disrespectful behavior, police interventions, and even children using a Taser are keeping staff on their toes. Now the municipality is considering stricter rules—including higher admission prices for non-residents.

On peak days, the hot summer drew between 2,500 and 3,000 visitors to the outdoor pool. “With such a rush of visitors, problems inevitably arise,” says Mayor Freddy Kreuchi (FDP) in an interview with the “Solothurner Zeitung”. Staff are having to deal with conflicts, disregard for instructions, and disrespectful behavior more and more frequently.

On particularly hot weekends, security guards even had to be called in. “You could almost give the police a season pass,” Kreuchi told the newspaper. Over the past four weeks, twelve bans from the pool have been issued to children and adults. Those affected are barred from entering the pool for one year.

Visitors with an immigrant background

The "Solothurner Zeitung" goes on to report that most of the bans from the premises were issued to people who live outside Balsthal. As a result, more and more locals are avoiding the swimming pool.

According to Keuchi, it was primarily visitors with an immigrant background who had recently caused problems. “There’s no sugarcoating it.” The incidents ranged from disregarding the swimming rules to refusing to follow staff instructions.

For example, some swimmers would enter the water in street clothes or demand a refund of their admission fee after being asked to leave. “Sometimes it’s a language problem. But sometimes they just don’t want to understand you,” says Kreuchi. Information and instructions at the pool are provided exclusively in German.

Community Seeks Solutions

An incident involving children running around the swimming pool grounds with a Taser also caused a stir. No one was injured. It is unclear how the children got hold of the stun gun. In addition, staff have repeatedly observed parents trying to hand over supervision of their children to the employees. “Our pool staff are not kindergarten teachers,” the mayor told the newspaper. The responsibility lies with the parents.

The municipality has already taken action. During two particularly hot weekends, a security service assisted the pool staff. “Just seeing someone in uniform makes a difference,” says Kreuchi. He has also received positive feedback from the public.

At the same time, he regrets the move: “It’s unfortunate that we need a security service today just to ensure the pool remains a safe place.” On top of that, he adds, the measure places an additional burden on the municipality—the Moos swimming pool is already running at a deficit.