An ambulance arrived shortly before midnight. BRK News

A mysterious police operation involving heavily armed units kept Fischbach LU on tenterhooks on Thursday - now the police are waiting for answers.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation lasted for hours in Fischbach LU on Thursday.

Special units and a negotiation team were involved, there were no injuries.

The police want to provide more information about the background on Friday. Show more

In the Lucerne municipality of Fischbach, a sensational police operation lasted for hours on Thursday. Several heavily armed units, including the special lynx unit and a police negotiation team, were deployed at the scene. The exact background remains unclear for the time being.

The first police vehicle arrived shortly after 12 noon, according to BRK News. Other emergency services, including special units, followed later. In the meantime, residents were no longer allowed into their homes.

Heavily armed forces were on site. BRK News

The police secured the area extensively with cordons - apparently they were prepared for a longer operation. From around 9.30 p.m., further forces arrived, including masked police officers. At 11.40 pm, an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution. Ten minutes later, the police ended the operation.

According to BRK News, there were no injuries. The police negotiation team, which is responsible for de-escalating communication in sensitive situations, was deployed at the scene. The Luchs special unit, an intervention unit of the Central Switzerland Police Concordat, was also called in.

The Lucerne police will provide information about the background to the incident on Friday.