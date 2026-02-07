Due to a meningitis infection at the barracks in Emmen LU, 120 recruits are not allowed to go on weekend leave. (archive picture) Keystone

A recruit was hospitalized with meningitis at the barracks in Emmen LU. As a result, 120 comrades must also stay on the site over the weekend.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A recruit at the Emmen LU barracks is in hospital due to a meningitis infection.

Around 120 other recruits have to stay in the barracks as a precaution and are being given antibiotics.

The army is providing medical and psychological care to prevent the infection from spreading. Show more

A recruit at the Emmen LU barracks was hospitalized on Saturday night due to a meningitis infection. A further 120 recruits were not allowed to go on weekend leave as a precautionary measure.

The comrades of the ill recruit are being treated prophylactically with antibiotics, the army wrote. They will spend the weekend in the barracks in order to limit possible further infections.

The recruits will receive medical care and psychological support if required. The troops are currently in their fourth week of recruit training for ground-based air defense, the statement added.

Around 60 cases of severe bacterial meningitis occur in Switzerland every year, the army added. The disease is usually transmitted from person to person via droplet infection, especially in close contact.