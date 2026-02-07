A recruit at the Emmen LU barracks was hospitalized on Saturday night due to a meningitis infection. A further 120 recruits were not allowed to go on weekend leave as a precautionary measure.
The comrades of the ill recruit are being treated prophylactically with antibiotics, the army wrote. They will spend the weekend in the barracks in order to limit possible further infections.
The recruits will receive medical care and psychological support if required. The troops are currently in their fourth week of recruit training for ground-based air defense, the statement added.
Around 60 cases of severe bacterial meningitis occur in Switzerland every year, the army added. The disease is usually transmitted from person to person via droplet infection, especially in close contact.