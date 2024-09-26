The new locomotives are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2035 zVg

SBB is renewing its fleet with up to 129 modern locomotives from Stadler Rail. The new locomotives will make freight transport more efficient. They are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2035.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The rolling stock in Swiss rail freight transport is to be completely renewed by 2050.

To this end, SBB has initiated the procurement of up to 129 new locomotives from Stadler Rail.

The new locomotives are intended to make operations more efficient. Show more

The rolling stock in Swiss rail freight transport is to be completely renewed and standardized by 2050. The first concrete step has now been taken: SBB Güterverkehr has initiated the procurement of up to 129 new locomotives from Stadler Rail, as announced in a press release on Thursday morning.

The locomotives will gradually replace the old locomotives currently in use, which are now going into well-deserved retirement. The modern Stadler locomotives would be delivered in stages between fall 2027 and 2035. In a first step, SBB Güterverkehr will purchase 36 mainline locomotives. There is an option for the other 93 vehicles.

Automated and efficient freight transport

"Rail freight transport is the backbone of national supply and the Swiss economy. The new locomotives are a decisive step forward," says Alexander Muhm, Head of Freight Traffic at SBB. "The locomotives will make a significant contribution to automating our operations, making them more efficient and thus putting rail freight transport on an economically sound footing."

The four-axle locomotive ordered is a new development that is being launched on the market for the first time. SBB Güterverkehr is thus relying on an innovative and efficient mainline locomotive that is at the cutting edge of technology, the press release continues.