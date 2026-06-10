After more than a year of interruption, the cantonal road between Blatten VS and Fafleralp will reopen at the end of June. Nevertheless, numerous restrictions remain in place.

Fafleralp has been cut off from the outside world since the landslide in the Lötschental valley in Valais in May 2025.

Fafleralp soon accessible again 13 months after the landslide, there is new hope in Blatten VS

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cantonal road between Blatten and Fafleralp will reopen to traffic on June 26 after more than a year.

This is possible thanks to new monitoring and safety systems on the Oigschtchummun glacier, which has recently shown increased activity.

Despite the opening, strict conditions apply: there are restricted zones, closed hiking trails and restrictions for road users.

13 months after the landslide in Blatten VS, the rear Lötschental valley is getting another part of its transport link back: the cantonal road between Blatten and Fafleralp, which is popular with tourists, will be opened to traffic on 26 June. However, the canton of Valais is making the opening dependent on strict safety requirements.

This will be possible thanks to an expanded monitoring system on the Oigschtchummun glacier and new safety precautions along the road, the canton of Valais and the municipality of Blatten announced on Wednesday. The reopening follows intensive investigations due to the increased activity of this glacier.

Since December last year, experts have recorded an advance of the glacier tongue and several ice break-offs on the Oigschtchummun glacier south of Fafleralp. According to the canton, individual break-offs reached a volume of up to 10,000 cubic meters. Reconnaissance flights, surveys and various modeling projects have therefore been carried out in recent months.

An interferometric radar is already being used to monitor the glacier, which can detect movements of large ice masses at an early stage. In addition, a Doppler radar is now being installed to detect smaller ice break-offs that could endanger the cantonal road. Together with a traffic light system, the system should warn road users immediately in the event of danger and enable the road to be closed quickly.

Restricted zone and closed hiking trails

Despite the reopening, various protective measures remain in place. For example, an exclusion zone will be set up south of the Lonza between Chiematt and the mouth of the Inner Talbach stream. Two hiking trails will remain closed.

In addition, cyclists and pedestrians are not allowed to use the affected section of road. A minimum speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour applies for motor vehicles; stopping is prohibited. The measurement data collected will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and the situation will be reassessed several times a week.

When the road is reopened, public transport will also resume. From Saturday, June 27, two minibuses will be running between Wiler and Fafleralp. Due to limited capacity, reservations are required for these trips.

Ten pairs of buses are scheduled daily, including one early morning and one evening connection directly to and from Wiler. The connections in Wiler and on the Lauchernalp are guaranteed, it was added.