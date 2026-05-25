A 13-year-old teenager caused an accident with a car while driving in Pratteln BL on Monday night. The family car was badly damaged. No one was injured, as reported by the Basel-Landschaft police on Monday.
The incident occurred shortly after 03:00 on the Mühleweg. The 13-year-old driver was driving on Oberemattstrasse towards the center of Pratteln in the car he had stolen from home. Just before Mühleweg, he drove over a traffic island. The teenager then lost control of the car on the subsequent right-hand bend.
The car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the wall of a property. The impact caused the car to be thrown back onto Oberemattstrasse and come to a halt with severe damage. The driver and his 13-year-old passenger were uninjured in the accident.
A towing company had to remove the vehicle. Proceedings were opened by the Basel-Landschaft Youth Prosecutor's Office.