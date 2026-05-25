A 13-year-old's joyride in Pratteln BL ended with only damage to the car. Keystone

A 13-year-old caused an accident in Pratteln BL during a night-time joyride in his family car.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old caused an accident in his family car in Pratteln BL on Monday night.

After driving over a traffic island, he lost control and crashed into a wall, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

The teenager and his passenger of the same age were uninjured, and the juvenile prosecutor opened proceedings. Show more

A 13-year-old teenager caused an accident with a car while driving in Pratteln BL on Monday night. The family car was badly damaged. No one was injured, as reported by the Basel-Landschaft police on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 03:00 on the Mühleweg. The 13-year-old driver was driving on Oberemattstrasse towards the center of Pratteln in the car he had stolen from home. Just before Mühleweg, he drove over a traffic island. The teenager then lost control of the car on the subsequent right-hand bend.

The car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the wall of a property. The impact caused the car to be thrown back onto Oberemattstrasse and come to a halt with severe damage. The driver and his 13-year-old passenger were uninjured in the accident.

A towing company had to remove the vehicle. Proceedings were opened by the Basel-Landschaft Youth Prosecutor's Office.