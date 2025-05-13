  1. Residential Customers
Forster Swiss Home AG under pressure 135 employees are waiting for their April wages

Samuel Walder

13.5.2025

Forster Swiss Home AG owes 135 employees their April wages.
Screenshot Google Maps

There is unrest at kitchen manufacturer Forster Swiss Home: for the first time in eight years, wages could not be paid on time - the reason is the withdrawal of a financial investor.

13.05.2025, 14:53

13.05.2025, 14:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At kitchen manufacturer Forster Swiss Home AG in Arbon, 135 employees are still waiting for their April wages.
  • The reason: an investor has unexpectedly withdrawn.
  • The management speaks of a one-off delay in the course of optimizing the financial structure and assures that the company is still solvent.
  • The trade union Unia is demanding payment of wages within five days and is following the case critically despite praise for the transparent communication.
Show more

The renowned Thurgau-based kitchen manufacturer Forster Swiss Home AG is currently in turmoil: 135 employees are still waiting for their April wages. A planned investor has unexpectedly withdrawn, causing the payment to stall.

The management speaks of a "fundamental optimization of the financial structure" and emphasizes that this is the first time in eight years that wages could not be paid on time. This is reported by "Blick".

Those affected told the newspaper: "Many called in sick yesterday and today. Some have submitted their resignation in writing in good time. Others simply called in sick to be on the safe side." Many employees have worked a lot of overtime in recent months. They have not yet been paid for this either. "As no one knows where the journey with Forster is going, they are staying at home." They don't want to work for free.

Unia intervenes

The employees were already informed of the delay on April 23. The trade union Unia praised the early communication, but demanded in a letter that wages be paid within five days. Forster Swiss Home assures that jobs are secure and that the company is solvent with both the old and the new financial partner.

Forster Swiss Home AG, known for its high-quality steel kitchens, operates nine kitchen studios in the country. The company was founded in 2017 and employs 135 people at its headquarters in Arbon and at other locations. According to the management, the aim is to make the company profitable in the long term.

