The National Council wants the 13th AHV pension to be financed with higher VAT and without salary contributions. This was decided by the National Council following a debate on several concepts put forward by minorities.

In the large chamber, those forces that did not want any delay in financing the 13th AHV pension approved by the people at the ballot box prevailed. According to the resolutions of the National Council, VAT is to be increased by 0.7 percentage points for a limited period until the end of 2030.

The Federal Council is proposing the same VAT increase, but for an indefinite period. The Council of States, on the other hand, had decided on a model with a VAT increase and higher wage contributions. It had also included the financing of a possible increase or abolition of the AHV couple's pension fund.

Minority motions from the centrist, SP and Green parliamentary groups to propose this model to the National Council failed due to opposition from the SVP, FDP and GLP. Even the fact that some of the proposers suggested lower rates for the increases in VAT and salary contributions did not lead to the desired result.

The debt brake for the AHV requested by the FDP and SVP was also rejected. Andri Silberschmidt (FDP/ZH) proposed that if the fund fell below 90 percent, VAT should be increased by 0.5 percentage points and the retirement age should be gradually increased by six months. The motion was rejected by 108 votes to 89,