A 14-year-old girl had a serious fall on her motorcycle in Lausanne when she tried to evade a police check. The teenager was seriously injured and taken to the university hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, as the Lausanne city police announced on Tuesday.
Police headquarters was informed of a "rodeo with a motorcycle" at around 11.15 p.m. on Monday, the police wrote in the statement. They then dispatched a motorcycle police officer.
When he arrived at the scene, he was confronted by a female motorcyclist who was riding without a helmet. The teenager turned around and drove off at high speed "to evade the police check". The motorcycle police officer used his siren and blue lights to intercept the young woman.
14-year-old loses control of motorcycle
According to a police statement, the teenager, who is originally from Portugal and lives in Lausanne, lost control of her vehicle at a crossroads and crashed heavily to the ground.