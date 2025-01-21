A nurse stood trial in Sion on Monday over a death that occurred in 2014 (archive image) Image: sda

A 14-year-old girl died at a summer camp in Crans-Montana in 2014. A caregiver stood trial on Monday. She is accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Gianluca Reucher

In 2014, a 14-year-old girl died during her stay at a summer camp in Crans-Montana. She suffered from asthma and was allergic to horse hair, but still had repeated contact with horses at the camp.

As reported by the Lower Valais radio station Rhône FM, the girl of Russian descent is said to have visited the infirmary 16 times in the two weeks before her death as her asthma attacks increased. She is even said to have said: "I'm going to die." Eventually, the 14-year-old succumbed to a cardiac arrest in her room.

Nurse found guilty at first instance

In May 2023, the now 70-year-old nurse was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter at first instance before the district court of Sierre and given a suspended sentence.

According to Rhône FM, the public prosecutor demanded the same sentence at the appeal hearing before the cantonal court in Sion on Monday. Prosecutor Olivier Elsig said that, in his view, there was no doubt about the guilt of the accused.

The nurse denied her guilt. Her defense lawyer pleaded for an acquittal. The verdict will be announced at a later date.