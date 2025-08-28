An act of violence took place in Berikon AG in May. KEYSTONE

The investigation into the case of the 15-year-old girl killed in Berikon has produced new findings. According to the chief public prosecutor's office, the 14-year-old girl, who is an urgent suspect, attacked the victim with two knives.

Sven Ziegler

New details have emerged in the case of the fatal violent crime in Berikon AG. As the Aargau senior public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday, the investigations to date have revealed that the accused 14-year-old attacked the victim with two knives.

According to the investigation, the 15-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts on May 11, 2025, from which she died at the scene. According to the investigators, there is no evidence of a mutual altercation. Rather, it can be assumed that the accused injured herself during the crime.

The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor is continuing to investigate the background to the crime. Specialist psychiatric reports are being drawn up to clarify the motives and behavior of the young people. Specialized experts are being deployed to work with the accused in in-depth interviews.

The weapons used in the crime were commercially available knives. "No prohibited or illegal objects were used", the statement says.

Measures also in the foreground

In addition to the criminal investigation, the focus is on juvenile justice measures. In serious cases such as this, inpatient placement in a closed or psychiatric facility can be ordered. There, young people are observed over a longer period of time, receive medical care and are confronted with compulsory therapeutic work. Such a placement can last until the age of 25 and is "more drastic and demanding than the sentence itself", writes the senior public prosecutor's office.

The investigations are ongoing. The accused is presumed innocent until the investigation is concluded.