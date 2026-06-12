The Ticino Criminal Court handed down a harsh verdict in the trial concerning a jewelry heist in Lugano. The main defendant was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted murder. He must also leave Switzerland for life.

In the trial against a jewelry robbery gang, held directly at the La Farera remand prison (pictured), prison sentences of several years were handed down on Friday. (File photo)

The Ticino Criminal Court sentenced the main defendant in the jewelry heist trial to 14 years in prison and ordered his permanent expulsion from the country. The other defendants received prison terms ranging from 14 months to 9 years.

The court found the 50-year-old main defendant guilty of attempted murder. The man had regarded the police officer, at whom he aimed his pistol and pulled the trigger at least once, as an “insetto fastidioso”—a “nuisance insect.” The Lugano city police officer had happened to see what was happening in the watch and jewelry store and put an end to the robbery.

The defendant acted with great ruthlessness. “Selfishness” and “contempt for human life” are euphemisms in this case, said the presiding judge at the opening of the sentencing hearing at the Criminal Court in Lugano.