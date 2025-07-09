The tenants in this high-rise building will have to find a new place to live. Google Maps

They have lived there for decades, their children have grown up there - but they all have to leave by 2026: 144 tenants in Bern-Bümpliz will be affected by a total refurbishment.

Samuel Walder

Living in Switzerland can be nice. However, numerous examples show that things can also look very bleak for tenants.

As reported by Blick, a few weeks ago 144 tenants were informed by the Brünnen-Eichholz building cooperative that they would have to move out by June 30, 2026. The building, constructed in 1972, has reached the end of its service life after 52 years and is to be completely renovated from July 2026.

Our children were born here

The building is getting on in years. Nevertheless, the termination will hit many residents hard, especially those who have lived there for decades. Many of the tenants are over 80 years old and see the impending move as a major burden.

One retired couple, who wish to remain anonymous, told the newspaper: "We very much hope that we will find something here in the neighborhood because we have put down roots here. Our children were born and raised here, our long-time friends all live here. But it's simply extremely difficult to find something at the moment."

The apartments no longer meet today's standards: poor insulation, thin walls and only eight of the twenty floors can be reached by one of the three lifts. The remaining floors are only accessible via stairs, which is particularly problematic for older people or those with limited mobility.

Building cooperative wants to support tenants

The Brünnen-Eichholz building cooperative, one of the largest non-profit building associations in Switzerland with around 2,000 apartments, is planning to comprehensively renovate the high-rise building. The aim is to create high-quality living space that meets today's requirements.

For the tenants affected, however, this means that they will have to look for a new place to live. In view of the tight housing situation in Bern, this is proving to be a major challenge. The building cooperative has announced that it will support tenants in their search for accommodation, but many fear that they will have to leave their familiar surroundings.