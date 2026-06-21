In Switzerland, fraudsters repeatedly attempt to obtain residence permits using forged identification documents. (Stock photo) KEYSTONE

Fake contracts, shell companies, and even forged passports: A veritable market for fraudulently obtained residence permits has developed in Switzerland. The authorities lack the resources to scrutinize applications closely.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you People are fraudulently obtaining residence permits in Switzerland through sham contracts, shell companies, or forged EU ID cards.

A 12-month employment contract is sufficient to qualify for a five-year B permit.

The federal government reports a record high in bogus self-employment for 2025: Nine percent of the EU/EFTA self-employed individuals inspected were affected. The Federal Customs Office discovered 1,456 forged documents that same year.

Loopholes in oversight also affect other areas. In Aargau, a Russian woman practiced as a doctor for years until her license was revoked and criminal charges were filed. Show more

People are said to have fraudulently obtained residence permits in Switzerland using employment contracts, shell companies, or forged EU identity documents. As reported by the “NZZ am Sonntag, ” EU/EFTA citizens with an employment contract of at least twelve months receive a B permit valid for five years.

According to the newspaper, court cases show how these rules are being exploited. In one case in the canton of Fribourg, a Slovenian woman worked at a company for only two days. The authorities later concluded that the contract was fictitious, and the Federal Supreme Court revoked the permit, which had already been granted until 2029.

Shell Company with 50 Romanians

In Zurich, meanwhile, 50 Romanians are said to have been officially employed through a shell company, thereby obtaining residence permits illegally.

Particularly striking are cases of bogus self-employment. According to the *NZZ am Sonntag*, the federal government’s latest report on accompanying measures cites a record figure for 2025: Nine percent of the self-employed EU/EFTA citizens who were inspected were deemed to be bogus self-employed, primarily in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security also uncovered 1,456 forged documents in 2025. The St. Gallen cantonal police find an additional 130 to 160 forgeries among the more than 1,500 identification documents they examine each year.

Counterfeits Are on the Rise

Dario Cellere, a migration official in St. Gallen, told the NZZ: “They buy counterfeit European identity cards. Combined with a permanent employment contract, they are thus able to obtain a five-year B permit in no time.”

The Association of Swiss Resident Registration Offices has also issued a warning. Co-President Alexander Ott told the newspaper that the number of documents showing signs of forgery is “increasing significantly”—and many forgeries likely go undetected.

A similar case from last year shows that such gaps in oversight also affect the healthcare system. At Psychiatric Services Aargau, a Russian woman had been treating patients as a doctor since January 2022.

In July 2025, the Medical Professions Commission revoked her Medreg registration; she was subsequently dismissed, and the canton of Aargau filed criminal charges. The woman told SRF: “Of course I’m a doctor.” The presumption of innocence applies.

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