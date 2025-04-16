8.08 a.m.

13 kilometers of traffic jam at the Gotthard, more than 2 hours waiting time

A traffic jam 13 kilometers long formed on the north side of the Gotthard tunnel on Good Friday morning. Due to congestion, there was a line of cars between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri.

The time lost was up to two hours and 10 minutes, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on its website. On its website, the TCS recommended the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel.

The Federal Roads Office had expected traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter period. The TCS predicted "very heavy traffic" at the Gotthard north portal for five consecutive days. The Gotthard Pass road will remain closed over Easter.