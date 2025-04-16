Easter traffic jam ticker 15-kilometer traffic jam on the Gotthard +++ Train driver injured in Gotthard tunnel fire
Valérie Glutz
18.4.2025
Every year again: traffic jams at Easter. It seems as unavoidable as the changeable weather in April. blue News gives you an overview of which roads are jammed with traffic jams in the big traffic jam ticker.
-
-
-
1.28 pm
Cars are jammed for 15 kilometers in front of the Gotthard
According to the latest information, the line of cars in front of the Gotthard north portal has increased further and now measures 15 kilometers. This corresponds to an additional travel time of two and a half hours.
The extreme values are slowly coming into view. In 2022, for example, the queue measured 22 kilometers - also on Good Friday. The absolute record was set in 1998 with 25 kilometers. This monster traffic jam was also made possible by Easter traffic.
-
12.12 p.m.
Gotthard traffic jam grows to 14 kilometers
There is no end to the wait in sight: the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal is growing to 14 kilometers. This means around 2 hours and 20 minutes extra travel time from Central Switzerland to Ticino.
-
8.08 a.m.
13 kilometers of traffic jam at the Gotthard, more than 2 hours waiting time
A traffic jam 13 kilometers long formed on the north side of the Gotthard tunnel on Good Friday morning. Due to congestion, there was a line of cars between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri.
The time lost was up to two hours and 10 minutes, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on its website. On its website, the TCS recommended the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel.
The Federal Roads Office had expected traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter period. The TCS predicted "very heavy traffic" at the Gotthard north portal for five consecutive days. The Gotthard Pass road will remain closed over Easter.
-
22.42 hrs
Patience still required in the evening
Drivers on the Gotthard had to exercise patience until late in the evening. According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the line of vehicles heading south never completely cleared. At 10 p.m. there were still traffic jams of up to 7 kilometers and a waiting time of one hour and ten minutes. As a result, traffic also backed up in front of the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing.
On the south side of the tunnel heading north, the maximum length of the line of vehicles was six kilometers and the waiting time was around one hour. At around 8 pm, the Ticino cantonal police reported the end of the traffic jam between Quinto and Airolo. The TCS recommended the A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route.
-
19.05 hrs
Congestion length decreases again
After the peak was reached in the late afternoon with a waiting time of up to one hour and 50 minutes, the traffic situation is increasingly calming down.
The Federal Roads Office expected traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter period. The TCS forecast "very heavy traffic" at the Gotthard north portal for five consecutive days.
The Gotthard Pass road will remain closed over Easter. Already on Wednesday afternoon, the traffic jam reached a length of seven kilometers, which shortened towards the evening.
-
3.55 p.m.
The Gotthard traffic jam continues to grow
The traffic queue in front of the Gotthard north portal grows to 11 kilometers. According to the Gotthard formula, this adds 1 hour and 50 minutes to the journey time from north to south.
In front of the south entrance of the tunnel, the vehicles are backed up for 6 kilometers, resulting in a waiting time of one hour.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen 11 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 50 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 17, 2025
-
2.13 p.m.
Already 9 kilometers of congestion in front of the north portal
And the waiting continues. You are now waiting 9 kilometers, or one and a half hours, in front of the north portal.
-
13.08 hrs
Around 6 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal
Patience is needed today. You can expect a traffic jam of 6 kilometers in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel. Travelers should expect a waiting time of one hour.
There is also a traffic jam in front of the south portal. Travelers have to wait between 40 and 50 minutes. From the south to the north, there is a queue of 5 kilometers.
-
11.46 a.m.
Freight train on fire in the Gotthard tunnel
blue News has since been able to reach SBB media spokesperson Moritz Weisskopf. He reports that the incident involved a freight train fire in the old Gotthard tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo. It involved a freight train in which there were no passengers other than the driver.
The train driver was "slightly injured" in the incident, as reported by the Ticino police at the request of blue News. He suffered mild smoke inhalation.
The only information on the disruptions was that the affected Interregio trains IR26 and IR46 had to turn around in Göschenen and Airolo respectively.
Trains running through the (fast) Gotthard Base Tunnel are not affected. These include the Eurocity trains and the Intercity trains IC2 and IC21.
Replacement buses have been used. The freight train is still being towed to Airolo today. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) will investigate the incident.
-
-
-
Thursday, April 17, 11.26 a.m.
Fire in the old Gotthard tunnel - rail traffic interrupted
Travelers between German-speaking and southern Switzerland will need strong nerves today: the railroad line between Göschenen and Airolo is interrupted due to a fire. This was announced by SBB on Thursday morning.
The disruption affects the Interregio lines IR26 and IR46, according to the SBB website. Considerable delays and train cancellations are to be expected. The railroad is working at full speed to organize replacement buses.
It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last - SBB currently expects things to return to normal from 12.30 p.m. at the earliest.
-
19.18 hrs
Traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen is slowly clearing
The traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen is slowly clearing. At the moment there is only a delay of 10 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Wassen und Göschenen 1 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 10 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
16.52 hrs
Authorities close road to the Bavona Valley in Ticino due to heavy rain
Due to the predicted heavy rainfall, the authorities in Ticino closed the road into the Bavona Valley late on Wednesday afternoon. According to Alertswiss, the closure will apply from 6 p.m. until further notice. Accordingly, the cantonal road into the Bavona Valley is closed to traffic from Cavergno onwards from early Wednesday evening.
-
4.21 p.m.
7-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen
A traffic jam 7 kilometers long has formed between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this section of the route. The time lost is currently 1 hour and 10 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen Überlastung, 7 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 10 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
3 p.m.
6-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen
A traffic jam 6 kilometers long has formed between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this section of the route. The time lost is currently around one hour.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen 6 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
1.34 p.m.
5-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen
There is currently a traffic jam about 5 kilometers long between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this stretch of road. The time lost is currently up to 50 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen 5 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 50 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
1.31 p.m.
Right lane closed between Giornico service area and Biaschina tunnel
The right lane is closed between the Giornico heavy goods vehicle service area and the Biaschina tunnel. The reason for this is a broken-down vehicle, as the TCS writes.
No further information is currently available.
#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Raststätte Schwerverkehrszentrum Giornico und Biaschina-Tunnel Behinderung, Pannenfahrzeug, rechter Fahrstreifen gesperrt— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
12.37 p.m.
Entrance at Wassen closed
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - in Höhe Wassen Einfahrt gesperrt— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
11.43 a.m.
The tension is rising
TCS reports that there is now a 40-minute queue in front of the Gotthard tunnel heading south. Shortly before midday, drivers have to wait four kilometers.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Göschenen 4 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 40 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
11.14 a.m.
Two kilometers of traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen
The traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen is getting longer. A time loss of 20 minutes is to be expected.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Wassen und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Göschenen 2 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 20 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
Wednesday, April 16, 10.45 a.m.
One kilometer traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen
The Gotthard traffic jam before Easter begins slowly. There is a one-kilometer traffic jam between Wassen and the Göschenen rest area. A time loss of 10 minutes is to be expected.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Wassen und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Göschenen 1 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 10 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 16, 2025
-
