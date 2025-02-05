Residents living near the Leibstadt nuclear power plant have lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court. (archive picture) sda

Residents living near the Leibstadt nuclear power plant have lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court. They are demanding an environmental assessment and democratic participation.

Keystone-SDA

15 residents living near the Leibstadt nuclear power plant have lodged a complaint with the Federal Administrative Court against the nuclear power plant and the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC). They are demanding an environmental assessment and democratic participation.

The complainants, who all live in the immediate vicinity of the Leibstadt nuclear power plant, had already requested an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the long-term operation of the Leibstadt nuclear power plant from Uvek a year ago.

When neither an EIA nor a decision on the application was available at the beginning of December 2024, the residents complained about legal delays, as Stephanie Eger from the Swiss Energy Foundation explained to the media in Zurich on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the Uvek examined the application and rejected it. And the residents are now challenging this decision with an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court. "The nuclear power plant is safe, they say. But why are we being given iodine tablets in the event of a super-GAU?" said one resident.