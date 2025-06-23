  1. Residential Customers
Fatal school trip 15-year-old killed by a branch in the forest during a storm

SDA

23.6.2025 - 17:51

A schoolboy was killed by a branch in a forest near Romainmôtier VD during a storm.(symbolic image)
A schoolboy was killed by a branch in a forest near Romainmôtier VD during a storm.(symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

During a school outing in a forest, a 15-year-old was seriously injured by a falling branch. The boy has now died as a result.

23.06.2025, 17:51

23.06.2025, 17:52

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • A 15-year-old was injured by a falling branch during a storm in the forest.
  • The boy was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.
  • The cantonal police have now announced that the teenager has succumbed to his injuries.
Show more

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured by a falling branch in the canton of Vaud a week ago. The boy from the canton of Geneva was then flown by rescue helicopter to Lausanne University Hospital. The cantonal police have now announced that the boy has died.

Weather ticker. Ice chaos in Switzerland +++

Ice chaos in Switzerland +++

The accident in the forest occurred a week ago. On June 15 at around 2.25 p.m., the cantonal police headquarters was informed that a young man had lost consciousness. He had been hit on the head by a falling branch during a storm in the forest of Romainmôtier, the Vaud cantonal police reported on Monday.

Attention, danger to life. How to behave correctly during thunderstorms

How to behave correctly during thunderstorms

The boy was on a hike with his friends as part of a school excursion, as the Vaud cantonal police announced on Monday. The public prosecutor's office launched a criminal investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, it added.

