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Pistol pointed at police officer 15-year prison sentence demanded in jewel robbery trial

SDA

9.6.2026 - 13:01

In the trial against the jewel robbers, the public prosecutor's office in Ticino is demanding a long prison sentence. For security reasons, the trial will be held directly in La Farera prison (pictured). (archive picture)
In the trial against the jewel robbers, the public prosecutor's office in Ticino is demanding a long prison sentence. For security reasons, the trial will be held directly in La Farera prison (pictured). (archive picture)
Keystone

In the trial for a spectacular jewel robbery in Ticino, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a 15-year prison sentence for the main defendant. The 50-year-old is said to have pointed a pistol at a police officer during his escape and pulled the trigger twice.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2026, 13:01

09.06.2026, 14:28

The Ticino public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of 15 years for the main defendant in the jewel robbery trial. The 50-year-old, who has a criminal record, is accused of the attempted murder of a police officer.

The main defendant acted unscrupulously and in cold blood, which is why the crime is attempted murder and not attempted premeditated murder, explained the Ticino public prosecutor in his plea in Lugano on Tuesday. The man was prepared to do "anything" - including taking someone's life. He did not want to go back to prison at any price.

According to the indictment by the Ticino public prosecutor's office, the 50-year-old main defendant pointed a pistol at a police officer and pulled the trigger twice - but without firing a shot, as the gun had been secured without his knowledge.

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