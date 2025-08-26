The Thurgau cantonal police were called out. sda

A 16-year-old teenager fell from scaffolding in Roggwil TG on Monday afternoon. He was seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, the cantonal emergency call center in Thurgau received a report of an accident. A 16-year-old teenager fell from a scaffold on a construction site in Roggwil, according to the Thurgau cantonal police.

The young man sustained moderate to serious injuries. After receiving initial treatment from the emergency services, he was flown to hospital in a Rega helicopter.

The exact circumstances of the fall are still unclear. The Thurgau cantonal police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.