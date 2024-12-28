The vehicle was a total loss. Kapo St. Gallen

On Saturday, shortly after 05.45 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Laichstrasse. A motorized cart had left the road and fallen into the stream. The 16-year-old female driver of the motorized cart sustained undetermined injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The vehicle was totaled.

The driver was driving her motorized cart, which was limited to 30 km/h, on Laichstrasse in the direction of Schänis. The vehicle left the road on the heavily icy road near the Reichenburg highway junction and drove down an embankment into the stream.

The vehicle came to a standstill on its side. According to the accident report, the driver was found near the scene of the accident, undeterminedly injured and looking for help. Her cell phone had fallen into the stream. She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The vehicle was totaled.