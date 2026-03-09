A teenager's rogue drive in the canton of Lucerne ended in a meadow. Luzerner Polizei

A 16-year-old evaded a police check in Emmen LU on Friday. His escape ended in a meadow.

Dominik Müller

Late on Friday evening, a teenager was driving through Emmen LU in a car without a valid driver's license. When the police tried to stop the 16-year-old on Rothenburgstrasse, he fled at excessive speed across the A2 highway in the direction of Sursee, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

The teenager then left the highway and drove along Surentalstrasse in the direction of Geuensee. On this stretch, he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a meadow, where the car got stuck.

No one was injured. The total property damage amounted to around CHF 8,000. The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor of the Canton of Lucerne has opened an investigation.

Speeding driver stopped in Rothenburg

On the same evening, Lucerne police also stopped a 39-year-old driver in Rothenburg. The man was driving his car at a massively excessive speed on Bertiswilstrasse in the direction of Rain.

The police measured him in the 80 km/h zone with a net speed of 148 km/h and seized the car. The driver's license was suspended. He is no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision is made by the Road Traffic Office. The Lucerne public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.