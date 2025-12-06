According to initial findings by the Ticino cantonal police, the driver lost control of his vehicle. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 16-year-old was killed in a serious car accident in the Blenio Valley in Ticino on Saturday night. The vehicle caught fire after leaving the road.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The accident occurred shortly after 1.30 a.m. near Torre, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Saturday. The two 16-year-old Swiss nationals living in the region were driving a car on the cantonal road in the direction of Acquarossa.

According to initial findings, the driver lost control of his vehicle. As a result, the car left the road and ended up in a meadow. The car then caught fire.

The fire department and emergency services responded to the scene. Due to the serious injuries, one of the two young people died at the scene of the accident, it was reported. According to an initial medical examination, the other young man did not suffer any serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.