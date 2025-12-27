The Wiriehorn ski area in Diemtigen BE: a fatal accident occurred here on Friday afternoon. Kantonspolizei Bern

A 16-year-old skier from the canton of Bern had a fatal accident in the Wiriehorn ski area on Friday. He collided with a pole on the descent for reasons that are still unclear.

Noemi Hüsser

A 16-year-old skier had a fatal accident in the Wiriehorn ski area in the Bernese Oberland on Friday. According to the Bern cantonal police, he collided with a post on a piste and lay motionless.

His companion and other first aiders immediately provided first aid, as the police wrote in a statement on Saturday. Despite the quickly initiated rescue measures, the seriously injured 16-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern died at the scene of the accident in Horboden in the municipality of Diemtigen.

According to initial findings by the police, the teenager was skiing on a marked slope from Nüegg towards the valley station. The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.