Two teenagers were killed in a serious car accident in Wohlen AG on Friday morning. A 16-year-old without a driver's license was at the wheel.

Petar Marjanović

A fatal accident occurred in Wohlen AG early on Friday morning. A 16-year-old teenager lost control of a Mercedes in a 30 km/h zone, hit a tree and then crashed into the wall of a house. Two young men were killed and a third was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Bankweg, a narrow neighborhood street.

A 16-year-old Kosovar, who was not authorized to drive, was at the wheel. According to initial findings, the Mercedes, which belonged to his brother, left the road, broke through a garden, felled a tree and then crashed head-on into the front of a house.

Two teenagers die in car accident in Wohlen AG BRK News

For the driver and his 19-year-old co-driver from the region - a Swiss national - all help came too late. Both were found lifeless in the car. The 19-year-old passenger in the back seat, a man from Zurich, survived seriously injured and was rescued from the wreckage by the fire department.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. According to the police, evidence points to significantly excessive speed. The vehicle was a total loss.

A 16-year-old without a driver's license was at the wheel. KAPO AG

The public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation and ordered a blood and urine test. How the minor got hold of the car keys is also the subject of the investigation. The vehicle was totaled.