Summer vacation traffic 17-kilometer traffic jam in front of the Gotthard - almost three hours lost

SDA

26.7.2025 - 08:26

With a traffic jam 12 kilometers long, travelers had to wait around two hours in front of the Gotthard north portal on Saturday. (archive picture)
With a traffic jam 12 kilometers long, travelers had to wait around two hours in front of the Gotthard north portal on Saturday. (archive picture)
Keystone

Cars jammed in front of the Gotthard north portal on Saturday morning. Travelers have to reckon with a considerable loss of time.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 08:26

26.07.2025, 10:04

The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal extended to 17 kilometers on Saturday morning. Travelers on the A2 freeway between Erstfeld and Göschenen had to allow for a waiting time of almost three hours, according to the TCS traffic service.

Road users on the main road H2 from Flüelen in the direction of Göschenen also had to reckon with a considerable loss of time due to congestion. The highway entrance at Göschenen had been closed since 4 o'clock in the morning.

The TCS recommended using the A13 through the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route. Meanwhile, the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel was getting longer. At around 6.30 a.m., the traffic service was still reporting 11 kilometers.

