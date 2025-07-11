The 17-year-old had cuts. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Friday, shortly after 03.45 a.m., a man was found dead at the train station in Heerbrugg SG. The 17-year-old was killed with cuts. The police are searching for the perpetrators.

Samuel Walder

A 17-year-old Algerian man was found dead at Heerbrugg SG railroad station overnight with severe cuts; he had been accommodated in the Altstätten federal asylum center.

The police are assuming a homicide and have launched a manhunt under the direction of the public prosecutor's office, as well as extensive forensics.

The station remained accessible to train traffic and passengers despite being cordoned off over a wide area.

Shortly after 3.45 a.m., a third party reported to the St. Gallen emergency call and operations control center that a person was lying on the ground bleeding at Heerbrugg station.

The police patrol that arrived on the scene a short time later found a seriously injured man lying on the platform with cuts. The ambulance and emergency doctor who arrived shortly afterwards were only able to determine that the man had died.

The situation clearly showed that the man had been killed by an as yet unknown perpetrator.

A large contingent of the St. Gallen cantonal police, the relevant fire department, SBB staff and forensic experts were deployed to the scene. The investigation, extensive forensics and the search for the perpetrators are being conducted under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen.

The 17-year-old man is an Algerian who was accommodated in the federal asylum center in Altstätten.

The crime scene has been cordoned off over a large area, but this does not affect passenger traffic or train passengers.