A 17-year-old boy died of an electric shock in Zofingen.

A 17-year-old died from an electric shock in Zofingen AG. He climbed onto a goods wagon at the station.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teenager climbed onto a freight wagon at Zofingen railroad station and received a fatal electric shock.

After the night-time incident, the police and emergency services were only able to determine that he had died; an investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

The police have issued an urgent warning about life-threatening proximity to overhead lines and urge people to strictly observe warning signs. Show more

The deceased climbed onto the carriage of a stationary freight train at Zofingen station on Saturday night, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement. He came close to the live overhead line, suffered an electric shock and fell from the wagon.

Alerted by colleagues at 3.15 a.m., the police and rescue services arrived. However, they were only able to determine that the teenager had died. The cantonal police have begun their investigation into the exact circumstances. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

According to the police, this latest case "once again tragically demonstrates the absolute danger to life in the vicinity of overhead lines". Warning signs should never be disregarded and wagons or masts should never be climbed.