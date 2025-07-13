The accident happened on Untere Hulftegg in Mühlrüti SG. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Hulfteggstrasse near Mühlrüti SG on Saturday evening. He lost control of his motorcycle on a bend and died at the scene of the accident.

Petar Marjanović

A 17-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident in Mühlrüti SG on Saturday evening. The teenager was riding on the Hulfteggstrasse from the top of the pass in the direction of Mosnang when he lost control of his motorcycle on a left-hand bend and crashed. According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the young man succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

The deceased was Swiss and lived in the canton of Zurich. According to the police, first aid was administered immediately, but could not prevent the young man from dying from his injuries.

Hulfteggstrasse remained closed for several hours. The fire department set up a detour. In addition to the cantonal police, medical personnel, the local fire department and the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office were also deployed.