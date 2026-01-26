After a chase on the A1, Zurich police arrested a 17-year-old German and a 22-year-old Italian woman near Weiningen. KEYSTONE

During a chase on the A1, Zurich police stopped a 17-year-old German near Weiningen on Monday night who was fleeing from a checkpoint. No one was injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a chase on the A1, Zurich police arrested a 17-year-old German and a 22-year-old Italian woman near Weiningen.

The driver fled from a checkpoint and rammed into a patrol car; no one was injured.

Following a chase across the A1, the Zurich cantonal police arrested two people in Weiningen on Monday night, according to a statement. The 17-year-old driver and his 22-year-old passenger had previously attempted to evade a check by the Winterthur city police.

Shortly before midnight, a patrol in Winterthur wanted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver disregarded the signals to stop and fled at excessive speed in the direction of Zurich/Bern. At the Gubrist tunnel, the vehicle got caught between stationary cars in slow-moving traffic and collided with a patrol car. The police then fired several shots at the vehicle, but no one was injured.

Nevertheless, the driver continued his escape through the tunnel. Shortly after the exit, in the next section of the traffic jam, the police were able to arrest the young German and his Italian passenger.

The reasons for the escape are still unclear and are being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in cooperation with the Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office. In addition to the Winterthur city police, the Zurich Forensic Institute (FOR) was also deployed.