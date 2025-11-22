  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident under investigation 17-year-old hit and injured by streetcar in Zurich

Lea Oetiker

22.11.2025

The professional fire department from Zurich Protection & Rescue had to lift the streetcar to rescue the victim (symbolic image)
The professional fire department from Zurich Protection & Rescue had to lift the streetcar to rescue the victim (symbolic image)
sda

An accident occurred on Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich on Friday evening: A 17-year-old was hit by a streetcar on line 8 after he fell onto the road.

22.11.2025, 09:42

22.11.2025, 09:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich on Friday evening, a 17-year-old was hit and injured by a number 8 streetcar.
  • The teenager fell as he was crossing the carriageway with several other people.
  • The fire department and paramedics had to rescue the injured man and take him to hospital; the police are investigating the accident.
Show more

An accident occurred on Friday evening at Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich. A 17-year-old was hit by a streetcar and injured, according to a statement.

According to the police, the accident occurred shortly after 10.30 pm. A streetcar on line 8 was traveling out of town on Theaterstrasse from Bellevue when several people suddenly crossed the road at Theaterstrasse 10. A 17-year-old pedestrian fell and the streetcar hit the teenager, who was lying on the ground.

The professional fire department from Schutz & Rettung Zürich had to lift the streetcar in order to rescue the casualty. The Schutz & Rettung ambulance service finally took the teenager to hospital.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Zurich city police.