An accident occurred on Friday evening at Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich. A 17-year-old was hit by a streetcar and injured, according to a statement.
According to the police, the accident occurred shortly after 10.30 pm. A streetcar on line 8 was traveling out of town on Theaterstrasse from Bellevue when several people suddenly crossed the road at Theaterstrasse 10. A 17-year-old pedestrian fell and the streetcar hit the teenager, who was lying on the ground.
The professional fire department from Schutz & Rettung Zürich had to lift the streetcar in order to rescue the casualty. The Schutz & Rettung ambulance service finally took the teenager to hospital.
The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Zurich city police.