The professional fire department from Zurich Protection & Rescue had to lift the streetcar to rescue the victim (symbolic image) sda

An accident occurred on Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich on Friday evening: A 17-year-old was hit by a streetcar on line 8 after he fell onto the road.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich on Friday evening, a 17-year-old was hit and injured by a number 8 streetcar.

The teenager fell as he was crossing the carriageway with several other people.

The fire department and paramedics had to rescue the injured man and take him to hospital; the police are investigating the accident. Show more

An accident occurred on Friday evening at Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich. A 17-year-old was hit by a streetcar and injured, according to a statement.

According to the police, the accident occurred shortly after 10.30 pm. A streetcar on line 8 was traveling out of town on Theaterstrasse from Bellevue when several people suddenly crossed the road at Theaterstrasse 10. A 17-year-old pedestrian fell and the streetcar hit the teenager, who was lying on the ground.

The professional fire department from Schutz & Rettung Zürich had to lift the streetcar in order to rescue the casualty. The Schutz & Rettung ambulance service finally took the teenager to hospital.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Zurich city police.