The Fribourg cantonal police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Symbolbild: Kapo Freiburg

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving several cars on the A12 near Vaulruz FR on Wednesday evening. The Fribourg cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday evening, at around 10.30 p.m., the Fribourg cantonal police received a report of a traffic accident on the A12 highway between Bulle and Vaulruz. According to initial findings, there were several serious collisions between a 17-year-old motorcyclist and three cars shortly before the Vaulruz exit.

All those involved were traveling in the direction of Vaulruz when the accident occurred for reasons that are still unclear. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident, as the police reported in a press release. The three car drivers were uninjured.

The care team (EMUPS) was called out to look after the people present. The Sud battalion fire department was deployed to illuminate the scene of the accident.

The vehicles involved were impounded for investigation purposes and removed by a towing service. The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The section of highway between Bulle and Vaulruz remained closed for the duration of the operation until 5.30 am. The police are not currently releasing any further information.