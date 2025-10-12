An employee of the city cleaning service cleans the sidewalk in front of Valiant Bank with water vapor the day after the unauthorized demonstration for Gaza. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

At the unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern on Saturday, masked protesters went on a destructive rampage. 18 police officers were injured and millions were damaged.

An unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration with around 5,000 participants escalated in Bern city centre on Saturday.

The police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, while demonstrators fired fireworks and threw objects.

16 policemen and two policewomen were injured during the operation.

According to the police, millions of euros worth of damage was caused. Show more

18 police officers were injured during the unauthorized Palestine demonstration in Bern on Saturday. More than 500 people were checked as part of the degenerate rally and some will face charges.

16 policemen and two policewomen were injured during the operation, police representatives told the media on Sunday. Four of the injured had to undergo medical checks, but have since been discharged from hospital.

The deputy commander of the Bern cantonal police, Stefan Lanzrein, spoke of "impressive and worrying violence". Demonstrators had tried several times to break through police blockades. The police were attacked with construction site materials, furniture, stones, bottles, fire extinguishers, pyrotechnics and lasers.

The police in turn used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and batons against demonstrators. So far, the police are aware of two people who required medical treatment.

Property damage in the millions

The damage to property is expected to amount to "millions of euros", according to the statement. At least 57 buildings, nine police vehicles and various items of equipment were damaged. Among other things, demonstrators started a fire by setting fire to the contents of a rubble dump. Traces of soot could be seen on the façade of the adjacent restaurant.

In general, the traces of the confrontations on the day after the demonstration in Bern's city center could not be overlooked, especially on the bank buildings on Bundesplatz and the adjacent alleyways: Floors and facades were smeared with red paint and spray-painted with slogans, windows smashed.

Costs could be passed on

Police officials did not yet comment on the costs of the operation on Sunday. What is clear is that the police presence near the station and throughout the upper old town was massive. Police corps from numerous cantons were deployed.

Passing on the costs to violent demonstration participants is one possibility, said the City of Bern's Director of Security Alec von Graffenried. However, as this is dependent on a criminal assessment, these clarifications are likely to take several years. In the past, for example, costs have been passed on following a coronavirus demonstration that got out of hand.

In Bern on Saturday, an unauthorized Palestine demonstration resulted in damage to property. BRK News

Security Director condemns violence

Security Director von Graffenried condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms" and chose clear words for his stance. The demonstration had nothing to do with the expression of opinion, he said. He described the masked block at the head of the demonstration as "violent extremists" and a "bunch of bastards".

"The political reappraisal will keep us busy for some time to come", said von Graffenried. For now, however, it was a matter of "picking up the pieces". He also criticized the fact that the political content had been completely drowned out by the excess of violence: "It was all about the naked violence".

The criminal investigation is ongoing. A total of 536 people were checked in police premises and turned away. One person who was stopped was ordered to be detained, all others were able to leave the police premises. Offenses such as damage to property, trespassing, assault and arson were reported.

Parade on Bundesplatz stopped

More than 5,000 demonstrators marched from Bahnhofplatz to Bundesplatz and back again on Saturday. When they arrived at the Bundesplatz, the police announced that they would not tolerate any further marches. After demonstrators repeatedly disregarded this instruction, the police surrounded the front of the march.

Meanwhile, several hundred people continued the demonstration on Bahnhofplatz, where there were further confrontations with the police. At the media conference, it was stated that if the demonstration had been more peaceful, the demonstrators would have been allowed to continue on the Bundesplatz.

An application for the rally was not submitted despite a public appeal by the city of Bern. Pro-Palestinian and left-wing autonomous groups had called for participation.