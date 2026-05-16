The cantonal police respond to a serious car accident on Friday evening (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

In Lützelflüh BE on Friday evening, an 18-year-old man fell 30 meters into a gravel pit with a car and two passengers and died. The two other people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The accident report was received by the Bern cantonal police at 19.30 on Friday evening: a car was lying in a gravel pit near Lützelflüh BE.

On a left-hand bend, the car skidded for as yet unexplained reasons, broke through a barrier fence and then plunged around 30 meters down a steep slope.

The 18-year-old driver, a Swiss national from the canton of Berne, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident despite rescue efforts. The two passengers are seriously injured. Rega flies one person to hospital in a critical condition, while the other is transported by ambulance.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are underway under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office.